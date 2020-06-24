Kerala

15 cases in Alappuzha

11 came from abroad, three from other States and one through contact

The district reported 15 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 11 came from abroad, three from other States and one person got the disease through contact.

Four persons- a 59-year-old man from Alappuzha, a 49-year-old man native of Mararikulam South and two young men hailing from Nooranad and Cheppad- had come from Kuwait on June 12. Two young men from Alappuzha and Mavelikara reached the district from Dubai on June 10.

A 49-year-old man native of Mararikulam South came from Kuwait on June 16. A 51-year-old man hailing from Alappuzha and a young man from Kandalloor reached the district from Kuwait on June 13. Two patients, a young man hailing from Kayamkulam and a 48-year-old man from Budhanoor had come from Kuwait on June 15 and June 14 respectively.

Of the cases from other States, a boy hailing from Ambalappuzha came by a train from Delhi on June 11. His relative, a young man, got the disease through contact.

Another, a young woman from Aroor reached the district by a train from Mumbai on June 12. A 47-year-old man native of Mavelikara had come from Goa on June 12.

