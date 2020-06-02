15 birds from State listed as species of concern

Heart-spotted woodpecker has been reported from Periyar National Park and the Parambikulam and Peechi Vazhani wildlife sanctuaries.

KOCHI

02 June 2020

Entry of Heart-spotted woodpecker on State of India’s Birds comes as a surprise

Fifteen bird species, including Banasura and Ashambu laughing thrushes, of Kerala have been flagged as key species of concern in the State of India’s Birds report, recently released by the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA). The entry of Heart-spotted woodpecker, a forest bird, on the list has caught many birders by surprise.

White-bellied Sholakili, Broad-tailed grassbird, Nilgiri thrush, Nilgiri pipit and White-rumped vulture are some of the entries on the list.

The conservation concerns of most of these species on the list are known, but the entry of Heart-spotted woodpecker and also Forest wagtail came as a surprise, says P.O. Nameer, South Asia Coordinator of the Conservation Planning Specialist Group, IUCN.

Around 13 species of woodpeckers are found in Kerala.

Spots on body

The Heart-spotted woodpecker got its name from the heart-shaped spots on its body. Renowned birder Induchoodan had named it Chithrangan Maramkothi, he says.

The bird has been reported from Periyar National Park and the Parambikulam and Peechi Vazhani wildlife sanctuaries among other places, according to conservation documents.

The conservation challenges faced by the species, including its habitats, feeding and reproductive specialities, need to be assessed and conservation management measures evolved, says Dr. Nameer.

The NBA report is being claimed as the “first comprehensive assessment of the distribution range, trends in abundance, and conservation status for most of the bird species that regularly occur in India.”

The authority has written to all the State Chief Wildlife Wardens to use the report for monitoring and documenting the abundance of the species and to include the information in their People’s Biodiversity Registry, says V.B. Mathur, chairman, NBA.

Rise in peafowl population

The increased presence of Indian peafowl in Kerala, from where it was not reported earlier, has also caught the attention of the Authority. The general increasing trend in the abundance of the national bird appeared to be the result of a “combination of range expansion and a population increase virtually throughout its distribution,” it was noted. The “reasons for this pattern have not been investigated in detail, but expansion into Kerala may be associated with an overall drying trend,” it noted.

The presence of the Peafowl has been widely reported from across the State during the past decade. Incidentally, Kerala has a dedicated a wildlife sanctuary for the bird, Choolannoor Peafowl sanctuary, in Palakkad. A section of farmers of Palakkad, especially paddy cultivators, had been complaining about the crop loss caused by the bird, which has been accorded highest level of legal protection.