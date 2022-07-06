14th Five-year Plan: long-term electricity scheme for Kerala mooted

Given the importance of a robust power system in all aspects of development, reducing the State's dependence on 'imported' electricity will be one of the priority areas during the 14th five-year plan period (2022-2027).

An approach paper published by the Kerala State Planning Board said that the 14th plan would support the creation of a long-term Electricity Plan for the State that supports future expansion of power generation, transmission and distribution. The plan will take into account the electricity requirements of various sectors including agriculture and industry.

Underlining the need to increase capabilities in internal electricity generation, the approach paper observed that the State met 78% of its electricity requirement in 2020-21 through 'imports' from other States. In fact, in some months, this dependence was as high as 90%.

''Dependence on short-term markets for power results in high procurement costs and involves avoidable uncertainty. The 14th five year plan will support efforts to complete all projects that have received environmental clearance, to renovate and modernise existing plants, and to promote renewable energy projects,'' the approach paper said.

In conceptualising a long-term plan for the sector, the Planning Board is looking at a comprehensive document covering the sector has a whole, State Planning Board member K. Ravivarman told The Hindu. ''We are focusing on two points here; how best we can reduce our dependence on other States over a given period of time, and two, diversification strategies for the sector,'' Dr. Ravivarman said.

In the distribution sector, the 14th plan will support efforts to strengthen the distribution network, establishment of a smart grid system and incorporation of latest technologies for grid management.

The 14th plan will also promote the e-mobility programmes and encourage efforts to establish a ''resilient power instructure'' in the State in line with the 'Safe Kerala' disaster management programme which places emphasis on preparedness, mitigation and emergency response, the approach paper said.