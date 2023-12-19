GIFT a SubscriptionGift
14th edition of ITFoK to begin from February 9 

Ensemble, Peace and Confidence will be the theme of International Theatre Festival of Kerala 2024

December 19, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The 14th edition of International Theatre Festival of Kerala, organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, will be held from February 9 to 16, 2024.

Ensemble, Peace, and Confidence will be the theme of the 14th edition of the festival. As many as eight international plays and 15 national plays will be part of ITFoK 2024.

The plays were selected from 68 international plays and 240 Indian plays, according to festival director and Kerala Kalamandalam Vice-Chancellor B. Ananthakrishnan.

Theatre groups from Brazil, Chile, Tunisia, Slovakia, Italy, Finland, Bangladesh, Palestine and India will perform at the festival.

As the world is passing through a turbulent time with continuing wars and politics of exclusion, the festival can instil confidence and peace among people, says Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali.

Theatre groups from across the globe have been part of the theatre festival. The ITFoK has already secured a place in the list of the top festivals in the world, he added.

Apart from theatre performances, the festival will have cultural conferences, exhibitions, music programmes and digital shows. Theatre workshops will also be held.

