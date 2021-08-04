₹1,481.87 cr. sanctioned for social security pensions

Distribution to beneficiaries to begin today

Distribution of social security pensions for the months of July and August will begin on Thursday and will be completed by August 17.

The Finance Department has issued orders for releasing ₹1,481.87 crore to meet the payments for the two months.

The State government had announced that the social security pensions for July and August will be issued together in view of the Onam festival. The decision will benefit 48,52,098 pensioners of whom 23,66,905 will get it distributed to their homes, and 24,85,193, via bank transfer.

Old age pension, disability pension and widow pension under the Indira Gandhi National Schemes; and the agriculture labour pension and the pension for unmarried women above 50 years, which are State schemes, will be distributed.

COVID-19 protocol should be strictly observed during the disbursal of pension, the government order said.