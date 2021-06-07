1,481 persons test positive, 2,275 recover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 June 2021 23:11 IST

Test positivity rate at 14.93%

The district recorded 1,481 COVID-19 cases and 2,275 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 12,703 on Monday.

While the dip in daily caseload has been attributed to low testing during the weekend, the test positivity rate remained largely stable at 14.93%. A total of 9,916 people were subjected to COVID-19 tests. Among the new cases, six health care workers have also tested positive. The source of infection was unknown in the case of 89 people.

Forty-nine deaths reported between June 3 and 5 have been attributed to COVID-19. As a result, the death toll in the district grew to 2,112.

The district administration placed 2,606 people in quarantine during the last 24 hours. The total count of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms stood at 61,756 after 4,530 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period.