14,753 farmers face action under SARFAESI Act

The distress in the agriculture sector triggered by instability in incomes has affected thousands of farmers in the district, says P.N. Sudhakara Swami, convener, Haritha Sena, a farmer organisation.

He blamed the situation on the sharp fall in prices of produces, declining production, and increasing instances of man-animal conflict.

The drastic decline in yield of coffee, pepper, rubber, and arecanut, owing to climate change, has put the farmers in a fix. The fall in crop price due to the import policies of the government has added to their worries, Mr. Swami said.

Revenue recovery proceedings initiated by financial institutions on loans taken by farmers, invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, is another threat faced by the farm community, he said.

According to the data with the organisation, 14,753 farmers in the State, 8,370 in Wayanad, 4,452 in Thiruvananthapuram, 688 in Palakkad, and 606 farmers in Idukki, are facing the threat.

The government should treat all loans taken by farmers pledging agricultural property as farm loans, he says.

“Announcing a moratorium on the recovery of farm loans will not help the farmers as they will have to pay a huge amount as interest and penal interest after the moratorium period. Instead, the government should provide interest-free loans to farmers at least for five years or waive farm loans,” says P.M. Joy, chairman of the Kerala Karshaka Purogamana Samiti.