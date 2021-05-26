1,473 test positive, 1,876 recover in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

26 May 2021 23:22 IST

906 new cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 1,473 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, all but four contracted the virus through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 19.72%.

With 148 cases, T.V. Puram panchayat reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kottayam municipality with 139 cases.

As many as 1,876 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the active cases to 9,496 while 50,560 others remain under surveillance.

In Pathanamthitta

Meanwhile, 906 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta even as TPR came down to 19%.

Of the new cases, 898 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. With 70 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pandalam with 61 cases.

The district also reported five COVID-19 deaths during the day. With 1,190 recoveries, the active cases in the district stood at 10,276 while 23,801 are under observation.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta bureau)