147 COVID-19 cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

28 March 2021 23:57 IST

The district recorded 147 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while 174 recoveries were also reported during the last 24 hours. The number of active cases stood at 2,112.

The district administration placed 1,419 people under quarantine, while 1,103 others were permitted to conclude quarantine. There are currently 17,021 people who are undergoing home quarantine..

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said that 20 sectoral magistrates have been appointed to enforce COVID-19 norms The officials have been tasked with implementing the protocol i and initiating legal action against violators. The Collector added that more officials will be deputed to oversee the containment efforts in areas that have been witnessing a critical spread of the infection.