14,629 houses built under LIFE in Alappuzha: Minister

The State government is implementing various projects with a focus on social justice, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

He was inaugurating a family meet of beneficiaries of the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission in the district at Government Medical College auditorium, near here, on Saturday.

Mr. Sudhakaran said that of the total 17,429 houses included in the first two phases of the LIFE Mission in Alappuzha, construction of 14,629 houses had been completed. Rest of the houses would be completed soon, he said.

The Minister said that in the third phase of the project, houses would be provided to those who have neither a home nor land.

Apartment complexes

He said that the State government had already accorded administrative sanction for construction of four apartment complexes in the district in the third phase of the project. The housing complexes would be constructed at Paravoor, Thazhakara, Pallipad and Mannancherry grama panchayats.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman, district panchayat president G. Venugopal, District Collector M. Anjana, LIFE Mission district coordinator P.P. Udaya Simhan and others spoke.