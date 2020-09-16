146 more positive in Pathanamthitta

One person died and 146 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as a 72-year-old from Thiruvalla who tested positive on September 7. He died in a private hospital. He was suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart-related ailments.

Of the total who are infected, 102 are through local contract while the cause of infection is not clear in the case of at least 25. While 13 came from abroad, 31 are from other States. The test positivity rate for the district is 5.1% while the death rate is 0.65%.

So far, 4,952 have been infected in the district, of which 3,264 contracted it locally. The total death toll in the district stands at 32. This is in addition to three infected persons who died owing to other complications.

A total of 147 persons recovered from the disease on Thursday taking the total number of recovered patients in the district to 3,968. Out of the 949 residents of Pathanamthitta tested positive, 925 are undergoing treatment in the district and 24 outside the district. While 162 are in Pathanamthitta general hospital, 113 are in Kozhancherry district hospital.

A total of 104 persons who tested positive but are asymptomatic are being treated at their homes while 1,007 persons are in isolation in various hospitals. This is in addition to 15,088 who are under surveillance. Results on 1,669 tests are being awaited.