ADVERTISEMENT

14,590 selected for Haj from Kerala

Published - October 07, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 14,590 people from Kerala will be able to perform Haj under the Haj Committee this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were selected through a draw of lots held in New Delhi on Monday. As many as 20,636 people had applied for Haj through the State Haj Committee.

When 8,305 applicants were selected in general category through the draw of lots, 3,462 applicants in 65-plus age category, and 512 applicants in unaccompanied women above 65 years of age, and 2,311 applicants in unaccompanied women above 45 years of age were selected directly. As many as 6,046 applicants are on the waiting list. There were 1,51,981 applicants for Haj from the country.

Those selected should remit their first instalment of ₹1,30,300 before October 23. The amount required for the pilgrimage will be announced later, said an official press statement here on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US