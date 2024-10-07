14,590 selected for Haj from Kerala

As many as 14,590 people from Kerala will be able to perform Haj under the Haj Committee this year.

They were selected through a draw of lots held in New Delhi on Monday. As many as 20,636 people had applied for Haj through the State Haj Committee.

When 8,305 applicants were selected in general category through the draw of lots, 3,462 applicants in 65-plus age category, and 512 applicants in unaccompanied women above 65 years of age, and 2,311 applicants in unaccompanied women above 45 years of age were selected directly. As many as 6,046 applicants are on the waiting list. There were 1,51,981 applicants for Haj from the country.

Those selected should remit their first instalment of ₹1,30,300 before October 23. The amount required for the pilgrimage will be announced later, said an official press statement here on Monday.

