1,453 booths in Idukki

Elaborate security steps in place

As many as 9,01,593 voters will take part in the local body elections in 1,453 polling booths in the district on Tuesday.

The electorate will choose members to 16 divisions in the district panchayat, 104 divisions in eight block panchayats, 792 wards in 52 grama panchayats and 69 wards of the Kattappana and the Thodupuzha municipalities.

The district has the remotest tribal grama panchayat of Edamalakkudy in the Munnar Wildlife Division.

The Adimaly block panchayat has the largest number of Scheduled Tribe voters.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made under the leadership of the District Police Chief for the smooth conduct of the elections.

There are 107 polling stations which are considered sensitive and 21 of them are in remote areas.

The coordination of the polling arrangements will be from the Collectorate and in remote polling stations, police wireless sets will be used for transferring information to the headquarters at Painavu.

Voters have been advised to keep a pen and clean hands using sanitisers before and after entering the polling stations. Physical distance should be maintained in the queue and all should wear facemasks.

Polling officials have been transported to the polling stations in remote areas. In the plantation areas, special vehicles were arranged for the movement of officials on Tuesday morning.

A special control room will function at the Collectorate on the polling day. The phone numbers are 04862-232340, 232400, 232410, 232449, 94955 34622, 94959 29220, 94063 28171, 94964 39144 and 94965 01830.