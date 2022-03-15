145 new cases in capital

The district recorded 145 COVID-19 cases and 203 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 1255 on Tuesday.

The death of a 72-year old woman who hailed from Pothencode has been attributed to COVID-19. Seven people were hospitalised on the day as the number of people being monitored in hospitals went to 59. As many as 3,123 people are currently under quarantine in houses or various institutions in the district.