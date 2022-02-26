145 kg ganja burnt in furnace of tile factory

It was seized by police during raid two months ago

Ganja being burnt in the furnace of a tile factory at Thalore, near Thrissur, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In one of the biggest ganja-destruction operations of the Kerala Police, 145 kg of ganja valued at ₹1 crore was destroyed at Thalore, near Thrissur, on Saturday.

The ganja was burned in the furnace of a tile factory there. The ganja was seized by the Kodakara police from two persons from Aluva during a raid at Perambra, near Thrissur, five months back. It was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh.

The police tested a sample at the forensic lab to confirm it was ganja before burning it. The ganja was burnt by a police team led by Thrissur Rural Police Chief Aiswarya Dongre. As the furnaces of tile factories are tall, the smoke will not not disturb local people, say the police.

“Huge quantities of ganja has been seized during operations recently. The police seized 400 kg of ganja from the district two weeks back,” says the Thrissur Rural Police Chief. “The police have a drug disposal committee to destroy the seized ganja. The police are trying to trace the source and background of peddlers. We are strictly monitoring such cases as part of our fight against drugs.”

The police and the excise have sizable quantities of ganja in their custody, which will be destroyed in a phased manner.