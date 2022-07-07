145 EV charging stations getting ready in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has 268 stations, including 30 fast-charging ones, so far

The capital district will soon have a robust electric vehicle (EV) charging network as part of the government’s efforts to encourage motorists to switch to EVs.

According to Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty, the work on 145 charging stations in various parts of the district is nearing completion. The facilities that are being established by the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) will likely be operationalised within a month, he informed the Assembly on Thursday.

In written replies, the Minister said the district will have four fast-charging and 141 pole-mounted charging stations.

Currently, the KSEB has operationalised four charging sections, viz., one each in Nemom and Vattiyurkavu constituency, and two in Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Besides, the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has established public EV charging stations at its headquarters at PMG, the car parking area run by the District Tourism Promotion Council at Shanghumughom and Government Guest House at Thycaud.

The State’s existing EV charging network comprised 268 charging stations, including 30 fast-charging points, Mr. Krishnankutty said.