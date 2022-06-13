₹145 crore financial aid for KSRTC

The Finance department has sanctioned financial assistance of ₹145.17 crore to the crisis-hit Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The aid has been sanctioned as repayment to the consortium of co-operative banks for the payment of pensions to the employees. Earlier, the Finance department had sanctioned ₹30 crore for paying the salaries of employees.

However, the KSRTC management has sought an additional ₹35 crore to foot the salary bills of employees. The employees in the Corporation have been staging a fast in front of the KSRTC Chief Office in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against the uncertainty over disbursal of the salary of employees. The strike was called by the employees unions after a talk between KSRTC CMD and employees’ unions over the issue of disbursal of salary before June 5th, failed to yield any results.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) led Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has decided to intensify the protest by holding a relay hunger strike from Monday.