1,440 new COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram district
Fourteen health-care workers were among those who tested positive for COVID-19
The capital district recorded 1,440 new COVID-19 cases and 1,199 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 17,841 on Tuesday.
Among the fresh cases, 1,333 have been attributed to local transmission, while the source of infection was unknown in 93 others. Fourteen health-care workers were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 on the day. The death toll rose by eight, with all of the deceased aged above 60 years.
