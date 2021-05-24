1,430 new cases, 6,501 recover

Anthikkad, Kaipamanglam report TPR higher than 50%

There were 1,430 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the district on Monday while 6,501 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate was 20.97%.

Two local bodies in the district had a TPR higher than 50% on Monday with Anthikkad and Kaipamanglam reporting 68% and 51.04% respectively.

Active cases in the district were 13,705 and 92 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2.23 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 2.08 lakh people have recovered.

According to the official statistics, 1,412 people, including 12 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Monday. Of them, 236 were above the age of 60 and 90 children were below the age of 10. In all, 8,482 people were in homecare.

As many as 6,818 samples were taken for the test on Monday. A total of 6.14 lakh people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1.61 lakh people took the second dose.