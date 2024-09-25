14.22 kg of ganja seized in Palakkad

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 14.22 kg of ganja from two men hailing from West Bengal during a special combing operation at Palakkad Junction Railway Station on Wednesday. The RPF crime intelligence wing made the seizure with the support of Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad.

Rahidul Shaik and Maink Shaik were arrested following the seizure. They were from Murshidabad, West Bengal.

The ganja was found in seven bundles hidden in their bags. The search team found them behaving suspiciously on platform 3 of the station. The ganja would fetch ₹7 lakh in the drug market, said Excise officers.

