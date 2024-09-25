ADVERTISEMENT

14.22 kg of ganja seized in Palakkad

Published - September 25, 2024 08:25 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 14.22 kg of ganja from two men hailing from West Bengal during a special combing operation at Palakkad Junction Railway Station on Wednesday. The RPF crime intelligence wing made the seizure with the support of Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad.

Rahidul Shaik and Maink Shaik were arrested following the seizure. They were from Murshidabad, West Bengal.

The ganja was found in seven bundles hidden in their bags. The search team found them behaving suspiciously on platform 3 of the station. The ganja would fetch ₹7 lakh in the drug market, said Excise officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US