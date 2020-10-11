1,421 recover in Kollam, 712 new cases

KOLLAM

11 October 2020

new patients include 705 contact cases

The district reported the highest recovery rate of 1,421 on Sunday while 712 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The number of the recovered patients had hit 1,384 on Friday and 1,022 on Saturday, but it touched nearly twice the figure of the new cases reported. It has also brought down the total active cases in the district from 8,244 to 7,546 in a single day.

The new patients include 705 contact cases, four health workers, one person with no known source, one NRI, and one from another State. Health Department has also confirmed that the deaths of a 70-year-old Kollam resident, 81-year-old Perinad resident, and 63-year-old Edamulakkal resident are due to COVID-19.

Kollam Corporation has the highest number of contact cases while Neendakara, Peryayam, Karunagappally, Kadakkal, Kalluvathukkal, Thazhava are some other places that reported several new cases. The health workers who tested positive are the residents of Kadakkal, Alappad, Aryankavu and Paravur. A 29-year-old Kulathupuzha resident is the case with no known source. The district currently has 20,430 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 2,58,946. While 1,127 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 54,581 primary and 7,014 secondary contacts of the positive cases.

With the rise in the number of new patients, the Health Department has opened a COVID-19 Second-line Treatment Centre (for pregnant women) at Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam. Expectant mothers who have completed 34 weeks will be provided medical aid at the hospital if they develop symptoms or test positive. Thirty beds with all facilities to handle such cases have been arranged at the hospital and if the patients develop any complications, they will be immediately shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam.

The district administration on Sunday reviews the activities of sectoral officers in strengthening COVID-19 surveillance and containment. The officers have been instructed to take all preventive measures in order to avoid contracting the infection while on duty. The District Collector has also directed to ensure the presence of officers at the COVID-19 hospitals in Kollam to supervise the admission of emergency cases.

Meanwhile, Thangassery harbour and auction halls at Jonakapuram, Port Kollam, Moothakara, Thangassery and Vaddy were temporary reopened on Sunday. They will be functional till 12 noon, October 18, and additional restrictions as per COVID-19 protocol will be enforced in all places. All fishers venturing into the sea have been asked to register their names and Fisheries Deputy Director will be in charge of ensuring compliance.