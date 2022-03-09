1,421 new COVID-19 cases in State

The State on Wednesday logged 1,421 new COVID-19 cases when 29,754 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The active case pool continues to dip and has reached 11,879. A total of 2,130 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease. About 9% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The number of persons hospitalised with COVID-19 has come down further. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals is 1,095. New hospital admissions on the day was 138.

The current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals has dipped substantially and now stands at 208. The ventilator occupancy dipped further to 53.

The State declared 17 COVID deaths, of which four occurred within the last 24 hours and 13 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State added 71 pending COVID deaths to the official list of fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality rose to 66,462. Of these, 30,836 (46.3%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,16,524 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 304, Kottayam 161, Thiruvananthapuram 149, Kollam 128, Thrissur 112, Idukki 104, Kozhikode 103, Pathanamthitta 82, Malappuram 63, Wayanad 61, Palakkad 48, Alappuzha 47, Kannur 47 and Kasaragod 12.