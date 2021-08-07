1,420 new cases in Kollam

1,090 test positive in Alappuzha, 995 in Kottayam, 561 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,420 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,805 recoveries on Saturday.

While 1,413 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include one NRI and six health workers.

At present the district has 33,170 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 20,33,043.

While 2,828 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 3,18,389 primary and 19,240 secondary contacts of the cases.

Alappuzha

The district logged 1,090 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 11.96%.

Of the fresh cases, 1,069 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 21 others remains unknown.

Meanwhile, 1,456 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 10,059.

KOTTAYAM

Kottayam continued to witness a sharp rise in fresh COVID-19 cases with 995 people testing positive for the disease on Saturday

Of the fresh cases, 992 people including three health workers contracted the disease through local transmission. The test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 10.66%.

With 73 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad, which recorded 45 cases .

As many as 1,271 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 7,625. Meanwhile, 40,528 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 561 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Among them, 557 people contracted the disease through local transmission. The contact source of four cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.6%.

With 40 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ranni-Perunad, which reported 20 cases. Meanwhile, the decease also claimed four lives in the district.

With 523 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 6,064 active cases.

(With contribution from our bureau in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)