142 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

14 September 2020 23:00 IST

130 get the disease through contact, 6 health staff infected

The district reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and 165 recoveries on Monday.

Among the patients are 130 contact cases, one NRI and five others who had travelled from Tamil Nadu and Srinagar.

Six health workers, all of them employees of government facilities, also contracted the virus through contact. The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of a 56-year-old Kottarakara resident, a 60-year-old Sasthamcotta resident and a 65-year-old Kareepra resident are due to COVID-19.

While the Kottarakara resident died on August 5, the others had passed away on August 23 and September 6 respectively.

Under observation

The district currently has 20,120 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,46,461.

While 811 people completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 28,341 primary and 6,250 secondary contacts of the positive cases. 0Currently 15 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFTCs) are functioning in Kollam and the total number of active cases on Sunday is 2, 326.