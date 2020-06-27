1.42 lakh tonnes of puncha paddy procured in Alappuzha

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) procured 1.42 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers in Alappuzha in the recently concluded puncha (first) crop season.

Officials said there was a dip in harvest in the puncha season compared to the corresponding period last year. In the previous first crop season, the Supplyco had procured 1.93 lakh tonnes of paddy in the district.

“In the 2018-19 season, floods had washed out the additional (second) crop in its entirety. However, the following 'puncha' season yielded a bumper crop and the procurement stood at 1.93 lakh tonnes. Although the yield was less this puncha season compared to last year, the overall production (two crops- additional and puncha crops combined) during the 2019-20 season is almost on par with 2018-19. This year, 1.75 lakh tonnes of paddy was procured, including 32, 977 tonnes during the additional crop season,” said an official.

Rajeshkumar S., paddy marketing officer, Supplyco, Alappuzha, said ₹377.81 crore had so far been disbursed to farmers as procurement price for the puncha season. “We have already disbursed 88% of the total procurement price. The rest of the amount will be given by June 30,” he said.

Farmers had undertaken paddy farming in more than 27,500 ha in the district, a major portion of which was in Kuttanad, during the puncha season. The procurement price offered this season was ₹26.95 a kg. This includes the minimum support price of 18.15 and the State incentive bonus of ₹8.80.