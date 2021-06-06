1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 1,472 recoveries in Thrissur district

The district reported 1,417 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. As many as 1,472 patients have recovered from the infection. The daily test positivity rate was 14.24%.

Of the new cases reported, 1,411 persons, including two health workers, contracted the disease through local contact. Of them, 196 patients are above the age of 60 and 105 are below the age of 10. A total of 5,614 people are under home care. As many as 9,954 samples were collected for tests on Sunday.

There are 10,083 active cases in Thrissur, and 77 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts.