14,087 new cases in State

TPR still hovers between 10 to 11%

Kerala reported 14,087 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 1,31,682 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which remains between 10-11% for the past several days, registered 10.7% on Saturday when the active case pool rose to 1,15,682 patients with 11,867 patients reported to have recovered from their disease on the day.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 14,489 with the State adding 109 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID on Saturday was 2,204 and the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID currently in hospitals has increased to 24,779.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals on Saturday, dipped to 1,961 while the number of patients requiring ventilator support remained at 744.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 30,532,116 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,883, Thrissur 1,705, Kozhikode 1,540, Ernakulam 1,465, Kollam 1,347, Palakkad 1,207, Thiruvananthapuram 949, Alappuzha 853, Kannur 765, Kasaragod 691, Kottayam 682, Pathanamthitta 357, Wayanad 330, and Idukki 313 cases.