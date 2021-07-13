1,404 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

13 July 2021 20:12 IST

The district reported 1,404 new cases of COVID-19 and 830 recoveries on Tuesday.

While 1,394 patients contracted the disease through contact, others include five NRIs, two persons from other States and three health workers.

Kollam district currently has 31,152 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 17,58,403. While 3,048 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 2,95,667 primary and 18,433 secondary contacts of the cases.