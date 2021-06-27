1,401 new cases in capital, 1,734 recoveries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 June 2021 19:54 IST

Test positivity ratio at 10.59%

The district recorded 1,401 COVID-19 cases and 1,734 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 10,737 on Sunday. The test positivity ratio increased marginally to 10.59%.

While most cases have been attributed to contact transmission, the source of infection was unknown in 83 cases. Five health workers were among those who tested positive for the infection.

The district authorities placed 2,570 more people in quarantine and permitted 2,193 others to conclude self-isolation during the last 24 hours. There are currently 40,570 people undergoing quarantine in the district.