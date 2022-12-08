14,000 students to participate in State School Arts Festival; logo released

December 08, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Logo designed by Mohammed Rashid of Karakulam for the 61st Kerala State School Arts Festival.

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Thursday released the logo of the 61st State School Arts Festival to be held in Kozhikode next month.

The Minister released the logo by handing it over to Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, MLAs from Kozhikode, General Education Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Hanish, and Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-six logos had been received when entries were invited. A logo by Mohammed Rashid, a resident of Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram, was selected as the logo for the festival.

The festival will be held from January 3 to 7 in Kozhikode after a gap of two years induced by COVID-19. Nearly 14,000 students will participate in 239 events in high school and higher secondary category across 24 venues. There will be 96 events in the high school category, 105 in higher secondary, and 19 each in Sanskrit festival and Arabic festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district to secure the maximum points will bag a gold cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US