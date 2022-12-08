14,000 students to participate in State School Arts Festival; logo released

  1. EPaper
December 08, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Logo designed by Mohammed Rashid of Karakulam for the 61st Kerala State School Arts Festival.

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Thursday released the logo of the 61st State School Arts Festival to be held in Kozhikode next month.

The Minister released the logo by handing it over to Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, MLAs from Kozhikode, General Education Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Hanish, and Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. were present.

Twenty-six logos had been received when entries were invited. A logo by Mohammed Rashid, a resident of Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram, was selected as the logo for the festival.

The festival will be held from January 3 to 7 in Kozhikode after a gap of two years induced by COVID-19. Nearly 14,000 students will participate in 239 events in high school and higher secondary category across 24 venues. There will be 96 events in the high school category, 105 in higher secondary, and 19 each in Sanskrit festival and Arabic festival.

The district to secure the maximum points will bag a gold cup.

