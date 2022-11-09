14,000 police personnel to be deployed on Sabarimala duty

The Hindu Bureau PATHANAMTHITTA
November 09, 2022 20:56 IST

About 14,000 police personnel will be deployed in six different phases to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the upcoming annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala, State Police Chief Anil Kanth has said.

Addressing mediapersons after reviewing the security arrangements in the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone on Wednesday, Mr. Kanth said as many as 11 special security zones will be set up within the pilgrimage zone. About 134 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the pilgrim movements and steps have been initiated to intensify aerial surveillance as well.

Three special police stations will be set up at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal and Vadasserikkara respectively. The inflow of pilgrims on the border points of the district will be regulated to manage the traffic within the pilgrimage zone.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajith Kumar, Deputy Inspector General R. Nishanthini, Inspector General P. Prakash and District Police Chief Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan were also present.

