14-year-old boy’s ‘Ottakolam’ at Perumkaliyattam brings alive a legend at Chirakkal

April 06, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - KANNUR

Abhiram, a Class 8 student of Chirakkal Raja’s Higher Secondary School, performs Theechamundi Theyyam, which is usually performed by senior members of the Malaya community

The second day of the Perumkaliyattam of Chamundi Kottam, which is being organised after 45 years at Chirakkal in Kannur, is a memorable occasion for 14-year-old Abhiram.

The festival has gained attention not just for the 39 Theyyams to be performed non-stop for five days but also for the presence of Abhiram, who has been preparing himself through fasting and abstinence to perform as Theechamundi Theyyam, also known as ‘Ottakolam’, in which a ‘Kolathari’, wearing just tender coconut leaves as protection, jumps into a fire even as others drag him through it.

As it requires arduous spiritual observance and strong willpower to plunge into the fire, Theechamundi Theyyam is usually performed by senior members of the Malaya community.

However, Abhiram, a Class 8 student of Chirakkal Raja’s Higher Secondary School, is rewriting history by throwing himself into the fire 101 times, just as it was done 250 years ago by Balaperumalayan, a boy from the community.

Legend has it that that Kolathiri Raja, who was not impressed by the rituals of Vishnumoorthy Theyyam walking through the fire, decided to test the Malaya community’s resilience. As part of his experiment, he decided to arrange a high bonfire, on the Vengara paddy field in front of the Chirakkal Kovilakam (palace). However, those from the Malaya community, who have the birthright to perform Theyyam, refused to go through the fire. Meanwhile, a child from the community in North Varadur accepted the challenge. Impressed by the courage of the child who fearlessly jumped into the fire, the Raja gave him the title ‘Balaperumalayan’.

It is believed that no other child has since then attempted Ottakolam here. Abhiram will be in a way re-enacting the same episode on Friday morning.

Son of Murali Panicker, Abhiram at a young age of five started performing as Vedan, Gulikan, and Uchitta Theyyam.

He grew up seeing his grandfather Krishnan Panicker performing Ottakolam. He always showed interest in it and quickly learned ‘Thottampattu’, which is a ballad sung just before performing the Theyyam ritual, Panicker said. Under the tutelage of his father, he learned Thottampattu of Vishnumurthy, Potan, Gulikan, Rakthachamundi, Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Uchitta, and Kuttichathan.

With words spreading about him, Chirakkal, which witnessed a huge crowd on the first day, attracted more people on Thursday.