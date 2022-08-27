14 startups, innovators selected for NIDHI-PRAYAS grant

An allocation of ₹85 lakh sanctioned

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 27, 2022 18:11 IST

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has chosen ideas of 14 start-ups in the hardware sector and other innovators from the State for the NIDHI-PRAYAS grant, a flagship initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to foster indigenously developed innovations and products.

The 14 applicants, seven innovators and seven start-ups in the hardware sector, who were selected by an expert panel, will get a grant of ₹85 lakh in total.

The start-ups that were sanctioned the grant are Silizium Circuit (founder— Rojin John), Qnayds LLP (Mohammed Rishan N.K.), Fititout Solution (Naveen Kumar M.), Algo Power (Ratheesh), AI Fybnext Innovations (Abhilash Sathyan), Teqard Labs (Sangeeth Surendran) and Seamoto Electric Engine (Sony Varghese).

Harikrishna T., Shyam Joseph, Nithin, Sangeet Satheesan, Joji Jose, Shahana T.H. and Philip Mathew are the innovators selected for the grant.

PRAYAS is a pre-incubation initiative that supports innovators to turn their hardware/electronics solution ideas into proof of concept. It aims to provide a platform to young innovators to generate solutions for relevant local and social problem.

The programme is aimed at promoting a vibrant innovation ecosystem by establishing a network between innovators, academia, mentors, and incubators by catalysing the process of commercialisation for innovators.

The KSUM is one of the recognised centres for implementing the NIDHI-PRAYAS — National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations-Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring Technology Entrepreneurs.

