14 pearl spot sanctuaries

As part of the Vembanad Lake conservation project, 14 spots in Alappuzha will be transformed into pearl spot conservation sanctuaries, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

She was inaugurating a function on Tuesday to declare Ambalakadavu and Mannanchery East in Mannanchery grama panchayat as first fish sanctuary and clam sanctuary respectively in the district.

Unscientific fishing

The Minister said the State government was initiating stringent measures against unscientific fishing practices. “The government’s actions have resulted in an increase in fish production. Trawling ban has helped increase the marine fish production to 6.2 tonnes from 4.8 tonnes. The fishing community is getting the benefit of it,” she said. The Minister said 28 sanctuaries, 14 each for fish and black clams, would be developed in Vembanad Lake in the district.

Fishing canoes

An amount of ₹1.60 crore had been set aside for the project, she added.

Speaking at another function organised to distribute fishing canoes to fishermen under the Donate a Boat, Donate a Livelihood programme of the I am for Alleppey campaign at Finishing Point here, Ms. Mercykutty said the inland fisheries sector was facing serious challenges. She said the government and Fisheries Department had launched several projects for the welfare of fishing community.

As many as 258 fishing boats have been distributed on the occasion.