14 passengers held with gold in airport

October 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fourteen passengers, including 13 Sri Lankans and a Tamil Nadu native, were apprehended after allegedly smuggling nearly 6 kg of gold at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday.

The passengers, who arrived on the SriLankan Airlines flight UL161 around 9.20 a.m., were nabbed during a joint operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and the Air Customs. The group, including 10 women, was allegedly found to carry 18 capsules of gold in a compound form that was hidden in their shoes and various garments.

The smuggled capsules weighed 6.152 kg before extraction, having an estimated value of over ₹3 crore.

According to officials, some of the accused claim to be traders involved in textile manufacturing. The operation was conducted after certain suspects hailing from Sri Lanka had been profiled and come under the scanner for gold smuggling.

The major seizure comes a day after three persons had been caught with over 2 kg of gold worth nearly ₹1.20 crore in the airport.

