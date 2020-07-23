14 nuns among 27 patients in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

23 July 2020 22:28 IST

10 more panchayat wards designated containment zones

Twenty-seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Thursday. As many as 24 of the new COVID-19 patients are identified as primary contacts of infected persons and three are Non-Resident Keralites who came from the Sultanate of Oman and Tamil Nadu.

Fourteen nuns at a convent in Thiruvalla, who have been

identified as primary contacts of an infected nurse at a private

hospital in Thiruvalla, are among those who tested positive. A total of 81 persons were cured on the day and the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district is 443.

Also, 459 persons have been quarantined at various hospitals in the district, according to a bulletin.

A total of 6,031 people, 3,056 of them contacts of infected persons, have been placed in quarantine.

Containment zones

District Collector P.B. Noohu designated 10 wards in the grama panchayats of Enadimangalam, Thanithode, Ayroor, Aerath, Pallickal, Kalanjoor, and Ezhamkulam containment zones for seven days from Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district since March 7 has touched 958.