Kerala

14 new cases in Pathanamthitta

District sees the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

In its biggest ever single day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Pathanamthitta added 14 more patients on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 69.

Twenty-three of them have been cured and the remaining 46 are undergoing treatment at isolation wards in various hospitals. The 14 persons who tested positive for the virus on Thursday are: a 34-year-old man who came from Maharashtra, a 32-year-old-woman (Maharashtra), a five-year-old boy (Maharashtra), 64-year old man (Delhi); 22-year old woman (Kuwait); 58-year-old woman (Gujarat), 67-year-old man (Gujarat), 25-year old youth (Abu Dhabi), 58-year-old man (Maharashtra), 47-year-old man (Kuwait), 22-year-old woman (Delhi), 45-year old woman (Delhi), 58-year-old woman (Kuwait), and a 48-year-old woman (Kuwait), according to an official bulletin released here in the evening.

Two persons were cured of the infection on Thursday, taking the total number of cured persons to 23. Apart from the patients, eight persons have been placed under observation as on Thursday evening.

Thirty-four persons have been admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, designated as COVID hospital, seven at the district hospital in Kozhencherry, three at the General Hospital in Adoor, 11 at the Menamthottom Hospital in Ranni, and 22 others at private hospitals in the district.

As per the bulletin, 4,167 persons are in quarantine at various corona care centres and houses in the district as on Thursday. Of this, 3,244 came from other States and 854 from abroad. This is besides the 69 contacts of patients.

