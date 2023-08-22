14 more scientists to be inducted for weather forecasting through lateral recruitment in IMD

August 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has released a list of 194 candidates to be interviewed for filling 14 Scientist-D category posts through lateral recruitment in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). These vacancies have not been reported to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The MoES had recruited as many as 55 senior scientists to the IMD through videoconferencing during the time of COVID-19 in 2021.

The notice issued by the Ministry says the candidates have been screened for the interview to be conducted for recruitment of Scientist-D in the stream ‘Weather Forecasting’ in the IMD. Though the interview was first scheduled for January 31, 2023 it was postponed later.

The candidates will be subjected to a 15-minute interview from August 31 to September 6.

A section of scientists within the organisation has aired their grievances against the decision to make lateral recruitments. According to them, a total of 77 postings have been made through videoconferencing.

In 2017, the Union Finance Ministry had approved the revival of 108 scientist posts in the category of G(3), E(21), D(44), C(37), and B(03) in the IMD. Under the cover of this approval, lateral recruitment is being made in huge numbers in the organisation. No Cabinet approval has been received for these appointments, they claim. A Scientist-D category post is equivalent to District Collector in terms of pay, they say.

“The recruitment is valid and within the rules, otherwise the entire proceedings would have been challenged in court,” says a senior MoES official regarding allegations made by the scientists.

“Lateral entry certainly has its pros and cons. First, it will help the Ministry infuse a new breed of professionals with high professional competency and hands-on experience gained from competitive private or autonomous institutions. Certainly, the chances for malpractices cannot be completely ruled out in this model of recruitment and it would reduce the chance of new entrants at the entry cadre,” he says.

