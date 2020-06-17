14 more cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

17 June 2020 22:37 IST

Patients include a nine-year-old girl

The district reported 14 COVID-19 cases and four recoveries on Wednesday. The patients include a nine-year-old girl and all new cases are Non-Resident Keralites, including those who travelled from Chennai and Delhi.

The girl, a resident of Kadathur, had reached Kerala on June 13 from Saudi Arabia with her mother and currently nobody else from her family has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The other patients are from Mayyanad, Neduvathur, Oachira, Ayoor, Thazhava, Yeroor, Veliyam, Kottarakara and Mynagappally. Among them, the patient from Oachira had travelled in a lorry from Tamil Nadu to Kochi and later on a two-wheeler.

Another person had completed institutional quarantine after reaching Kollam on May 27.

His sample was taken when he visited the Amrita hospital for changing his stent and after testing positive he was shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Angamaly. All the 13 others are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally.