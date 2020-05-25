14 more cases in Kasaragod

KASARAGOD

25 May 2020 22:30 IST

On Monday, 14 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kasaragod district. Of these, 13 had come from Maharastra and one from abroad.

With Keralites stranded in other States entering the State through the Kasaragod check-post, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has witnessed a huge jump.

Meanwhile, 66 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment in the district.

The district has at present 3,180 persons who are under observation. They include 2,589 in home observation and 591 in hospital. So far, 6,217 samples have been sent for testing of which 5,617 have tested negative for the virus.