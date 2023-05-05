14 lakh people provide homes under LIFE Mission: CM

May 05, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - KOLLAM

The public and local self-government institutions (LSGIs) have unanimously supported the LIFE Mission dismissing all objections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the State-level inauguration and the key handover ceremony of 20,314 houses completed under the LIFE Mission and the announcement of new 41,439 beneficiaries.

“A home of their own is the dream of many families. A total of 14 lakh people have been able to achieve that dream through the LIFE project. A comprehensive plan has been implemented by combining various projects for LIFE. The financial crisis did not affect the success of the project,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that 23.5 acres was received as part of the Manasode Ithiri Mannu campaign, of which 12.5 acres had been handed over to beneficiaries.

“In Kollam district, 262 cents was received in connection with the campaign. Steps are in progress for the construction of 9,000 houses under Punargeham, government’s flagship programme to provide safe housing to fishers. All the promises made by the State government will be fulfilled,” said Mr. Vijayan who also performed the house warming ceremony of Salim, a Kalluvila resident, who had been struggling with cancer and financial problems.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh, who presided over the function, said the LIFE project was unparalleled in India.

“More than ₹16,000 crore had been spent for the construction of more than four lakh houses. Of this ₹14,620 crore belongs to the State amounting to 91.5% of the total. Only 8.5% share belongs to the Centre,” he said.

Ministers K.N. Balagopal, K. Krishnankutty and J. Chinchurani spoke on the occasion.