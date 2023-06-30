ADVERTISEMENT

14 kg of ganja seized, three arrested  

June 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Excise sleuths on Friday arrested a wholesale distributor and his assistants with 14 kg of ganja while they were travelling on a KSRTC bus.

The arrest was made at Parippally during a vehicle inspection carried out by a Kollam Excise special squad as part of an enforcement drive. They had sourced the drug from Andhra Pradesh and after buying ganja they had travelled to Chennai by train.

They had later boarded a bus to Thiruvananthapuram and they were nabbed by the shadow team led by Kollam Excise special squad Circle Inspector Tony Jose on the way to Kollam. The officials had seized 14 kg of ganja from the bags of 57-year-old Anil Kumar, 52-year-old Suresh, and 41-year old Akash.

While Anil Kumar and Suresh are accused in several drug cases, Anil Kumar, also known as Chinnakada Unni, is a key peddler in Kollam. According to officials, ganja bought from Andhra Pradesh for ₹5,000 per kg is sold here for ₹15,000. This is the twelfth drug seizure by the Excise special squad this month. The department has so far seized 22 kg of ganja, 7 grams of MDMA, 2 ganja plants, nitrozepam tablets, and two cars while a total of 14 persons were arrested.

