14 file papers in Kerala on first day of filing nominations

Fourteen candidates, including actor and MLA M. Mukesh, CPI(M) candidate in the Kollam constituency, and Ashwini M.L., BJP candidate in Kasaragod, filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

The process of filing nominations began on Thursday in the State which is up for elections in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Four candidates filed nominations in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, three in Kollam, one each in Mavelikara, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, and two in Kasaragod, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said.

The majority of candidates who filed their papers on Thursday were Independents.

In all, 18 nomination papers were filed. One candidate each in Kollam and Kozhikode filed two sets each and a candidate in Kasaragod filed three.

April 4 is the last day for filing nominations. However, nominations cannot be filed on March 29 and 31 and April 1, which are holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act. The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on April 5. April 8 is the last date for withdrawal of the nominations.

The Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16, bringing the model code of conduct into effect. Candidates can file nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

