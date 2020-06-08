14-day observation after home quarantine must

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao on Monday said those returning from abroad or other States would have to compulsorily undergo 14 days of room quarantine at home and complete 14 days under observation.
In a release, he said the order also applied to those who might have been in direct contact with patients.
After the 14-day room quarantine, people should not venture out of their homes unless for essential purposes, and for that they need to get permission from the ward-level rapid response teams. Police personnel should also monitor their movements.
Mr. Rao said the directions were issued in line with the Health Department’s guidelines to contain the spread of the disease as the number of patients among inter-State travellers and expatriates had been going up.
