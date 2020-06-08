Kerala

14-day observation after home quarantine must

District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao on Monday said those returning from abroad or other States would have to compulsorily undergo 14 days of room quarantine at home and complete 14 days under observation.

In a release, he said the order also applied to those who might have been in direct contact with patients.

After the 14-day room quarantine, people should not venture out of their homes unless for essential purposes, and for that they need to get permission from the ward-level rapid response teams. Police personnel should also monitor their movements.

Mr. Rao said the directions were issued in line with the Health Department’s guidelines to contain the spread of the disease as the number of patients among inter-State travellers and expatriates had been going up.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 11:51:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/14-day-observation-after-home-quarantine-must/article31782599.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY