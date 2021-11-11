₹1.4-cr. loss to dairy sector in rain: Chinchurani

Several farmers lost cattle between Oct. 16 and 22

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani pegged the loss suffered by the animal husbandry sector during the rain in October at ₹1.4 crore.

She informed the Assembly on Thursday that several farmers lost their cattle between October 16 and 22. Cattle sheds were also damaged. In the rain, 23 cows, five buffaloes, 18 heifers, 18 calves, nine pigs, 44 goats and 25,084 poultry birds were killed. As many as 114 sheds, 29 coops and 13,035 kg of cattle feed were destroyed.

The Government had launched 114 relief camps to accommodate over 4,800 animals in various parts of the State. Cattle feed worth ₹9.5 lakh had been supplied in these camps.