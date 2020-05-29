14 COVID-19 cases in Palakkad, 5 in Malappuram

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Palakkad district on Friday. All but one of them were returnees from other States and abroad.
The new cases included a four-year-old girl and a health worker. The total number of patients under treatment in the district has gone up to 119.
When eight of the newly confirmed cases had returned from Tamil Nadu, two had come back from Abu Dhabi, and one each from Pune, Kuwait, and Qatar. The health worker who was tested positive was from Sreekrishnapuram.
In Malappuram, five new cases were reported on Friday. All of them were returnees. One came back from Dubai, two from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and one each from Abu Dhabi and Bengaluru.
All of them were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, which is the COVID-19 designated hospital in the district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.