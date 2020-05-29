Kerala

14 COVID-19 cases in Palakkad, 5 in Malappuram

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Palakkad district on Friday. All but one of them were returnees from other States and abroad.

The new cases included a four-year-old girl and a health worker. The total number of patients under treatment in the district has gone up to 119.

When eight of the newly confirmed cases had returned from Tamil Nadu, two had come back from Abu Dhabi, and one each from Pune, Kuwait, and Qatar. The health worker who was tested positive was from Sreekrishnapuram.

In Malappuram, five new cases were reported on Friday. All of them were returnees. One came back from Dubai, two from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and one each from Abu Dhabi and Bengaluru.

All of them were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, which is the COVID-19 designated hospital in the district.

