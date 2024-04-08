14 candidates in the fray in Kottayam, eight in Pathanamthitta

April 08, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the deadline to withdraw the nomination papers for the parliamentary election ended on Monday, 14 candidates remain in the fray in the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency.

Thomas Chazhikadan, the candidate fielded by the Kerala Congress (M), will contest under the party’s symbol, the two leaves. The United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, K. Francis George, has been allotted the symbol ‘autorickshaw,’ while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, Tushar Vellappally has been given the symbol ‘pot.’

Eight candidates are Independents.

The names of the candidates and their respective symbols are as follows: Viju Cheriyan of BSP (elephant), V.P. Kochumon of SUCI (battery torch), P.O. Peter of Samajwadi Janparishad (hand cart), Chandrabose P. (almirah), Jomon Joseph Srambikkal (sugarcane farmer), Josin K. Joseph (television), Manhouse Manmadhan (laptop), Santosh Pulikkal (telephone), Sunil Alencherril (bangles), M.M. Scaria (bucket), and Roby Mattappilly (gas stove).

Meanwhile, the authorities on Monday shifted the voting machines to strong rooms in all nine constituencies of the district. Each Assembly segment has been allotted an additional 20% ballot unit and control unit and an additional 30% VVPAT machines through the first phase of randomisation.

The allocation of voting machines to each polling booth will be made in the second phase of randomisation to be held later this month.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, there are eight candidates in the fray, including two Independents.

The UDF candidate Anto Antony will contest under the symbol ‘hand’ while the Left Democratic Front candidate T.M. Thomas Isaac has been allotted the sickle, hammer and star symbol. NDA candidate Anil K. Antony will contest under the lotus symbol.

The names of the remaining candidates and their respective symbols are as follows: Geetha Krishnan of BSP (elephant), M.K. Harikumar of Ambedkarite Party of India (coat), Joy P. Mathew of People’s Party of India (grapes), K.C. Thomas (autorickshaw), and V. Anoop (dish antenna).

On the ballot, Anil K. Antony’s name will appear first, followed by Anto Antony, and BSP candidate Geetha Krishnan. LDF candidate T.M. Thomas Isaac’s name appears fourth.