14 bullets recovered at Kulathupuzha

Ballistics report awaited

The police found 14 bullets from an abandoned package near the Muppathadi bridge at Kulathupuzha here on Saturday.The package was spotted by passers-by, who informed the police.

Primary assumption was that it might have belonged to hunters who frequent the nearby forest or farmers who use it to guard their farms from wild animals.

Though there were reports that the bullets were Pakistan-made used in machine guns, the Kulathupuzha police said details would be known only after getting the ballistics report.

The Anti-Terror Squad will investigate the incident, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said, adding that in the preliminary investigation, the bullets appeared to be manufactured outside the country.

