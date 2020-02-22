14 bullets recovered at Kulathupuzha

The police found 14 bullets from an abandoned package near the Muppathadi bridge at Kulathupuzha here on Saturday.The package was spotted by passers-by, who informed the police.
Primary assumption was that it might have belonged to hunters who frequent the nearby forest or farmers who use it to guard their farms from wild animals.
Though there were reports that the bullets were Pakistan-made used in machine guns, the Kulathupuzha police said details would be known only after getting the ballistics report.
The Anti-Terror Squad will investigate the incident, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said, adding that in the preliminary investigation, the bullets appeared to be manufactured outside the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.