14 arrested for highway robbery

The Meenangadi police on Tuesday night arrested 14 members of a 15-man gang involved in a highway robbery on the Kuttirayin bridge on the Kozhikode–Kollegal NH 766 near Kakkavayal in the district.

Those arrested were identified as Sajithkumar, 33, of Paliyankara house at Korathodi ,Varantharappilly; Nishad, 27, of Karuppakualm house, at Oorakam; Vipin,26, Thaikkal house, Chittissery; Manu, 26, of Chakkalakkal house, Peramangalam; P.V. Rijo, 24, of Payyappallil at Pullur; Jijesh Chandran, 44, of Thandiyekkaparambil, Kallur; Vipin, 26, of Puthuveettil house, Ponnekkara; Vishnu, 27, of Kolangarapparambil house at Puthur; Rahul, 28, of Thiruvanikkulam house, Varantharappally; Nidheesh, 29, of Pottussery house, Karayampadam; Sayuj, 28, of Kannekkadan house, Chorathodi; Sudhakaran, 39, of Muzhakkal at Vadkkemuri; and Dileep, 27, of Mullassery, Poranody in Thrissur district.

While Muhammed Jashbeer, 26, of Kalampatty house at Pariyaram and his relative Jareesh, 32, of Parakkandy at Kavumannam in the district were returning home in a car from Mysuru after selling gold, the gang allegedly assaulted the duo on the Kuttirayin bridge after intercepting their vehicle around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, K.K. Abdul Sherief, SHO, Meenangadi police station, said.

The gang members, who were following the duo in three vehicles from Mysuru, also allegedly took away ₹16.90 lakh from them.

Though the gang tried to abduct one of the youths, the attempt failed after some travellers on the highway intervened, Mr. Sherief said.

The police arrested the accused from a private resort at Vythiri on Tuesday night. Many among the gang were wanted in similar incidents in Thrissur district, he said.